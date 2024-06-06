UAE-based developer Arada has awarded two contracts valued at 1.48 billion UAE dirhams ($403 million) for the construction of Sequoia and Saro, the final two phases of the AED9.5 billion ($2.6 billion) Masaar woodland megaproject in the Suyoh district of Sharjah.

Valued at AED650 million ($177 million), the Sequoia contract to build 428 homes has been awarded to Pivot Engineering & General Contracting, the Abu Dhabi-based firm also responsible for building Kaya, the second phase of Masaar.

The second contract, worth AED830 million ($226 million), to build the 597 units at Saro, the sixth and final phase of Masaar, has been awarded to Sharjah-based Intermass, which previously built part of Sendian, the completed first residential phase of Masaar, and is currently working on Robinia, Masaar’s third phase.

Construction on Sequoia and Saro will begin immediately, with all homes expected to be completed by summer 2026. These awards increase the number of homes under construction at Masaar to 2,570, with 430 homes in Masaar’s Phase 1 having been completed at the end of 2023.

The second and third phases of Masaar, Kaya and Robinia, which consist of 986 homes, are scheduled to be completed within the coming months.

The entire Masaar project, when completed in 2026, will house 3,000 villas and townhouses spread over six gated districts linked by a ‘green spine’ featuring 70,000 trees.

On Wednesday, Arada had announced on its X account the imminent launch of W Residences Dubai Harbour, a new luxury branded residences project in collaboration with Marriot International.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

