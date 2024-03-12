Egyptian developer Tatweer Misr is planning to boost its investment in construction projects by nearly 65 percent in 2024 to support expansion plans.

In a report published by the Egyptian daily Addustour, the Company said it would increase investments to a record high of nearly 10 billion Egyptian pounds ($204 million) in 2024.

The report said the new investments cover the domestic and foreign markets and involve residential, hospitality and entertainment projects.

Tatweer Misr’s contractual sales nearly tripled to EGP25 billion ($510 million) in 2023.

(1 US Dollar = 48.95 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

