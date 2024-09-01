SHARJAH, 31st August, 2024 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has recently completed a major infrastructure project in the Al Sajaah Industrial Area, involving the construction of a network of main roads with a total length of 9.5 km. This initiative represents a significant investment by the Authority to enhance infrastructure efficiency in line with international road standards in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, highlighted that the project aligns with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The project introduces a network of main roads in the Al Sajaah industrial area, playing a crucial role in supporting economic growth and sustainable development. These roads are integral to the infrastructure that supports comprehensive progress across various vital sectors in the emirate.

Al-Othmani also noted the continuous oversight by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, to advance road projects and other key initiatives. These efforts aim to foster an optimal environment for economic diversification, providing opportunities for companies and investors.

The project was completed within the scheduled timeframe, thanks to constant oversight from relevant departments and coordination with local government bodies. Al-Othmani stated that the coordination between team members ensured the smooth and effective completion of the project phases, achieving the goals set out in the development plan.

The project features the construction of two new roads, including one from Intersection No. 8 on Al Dhaid Road towards the Al Sajaah area. This road includes two additional lanes, 2.2 km long, 7.4 metres wide, with a 12-metre-wide central median. It also features four pedestrian crossings with traffic signals to enhance safety.

Two U-turns and six slip roads have been added at key roundabouts in the Al Sajaah Industrial Area to improve traffic flow, particularly for trucks and commercial vehicles. Additionally, six public bus stops have been added on both sides of the road, along with roads and parking spaces for nearby mosques, providing a total of 144 parking spots.

The Chairman of the SRTA also detailed the construction of a new road consisting of a single carriageway with two lanes in each direction, connecting the ninth intersection on Al Dhaid Road to the Hudaybiya district. This 3.8 km road includes asphalt shoulders, a protective barrier for vehicles, and foundations for lighting poles.

In the Al Sajaah Industrial Area, the remaining part of the project involves constructing single carriageways with two lanes in each direction. These roads will be 7.3 metres wide and extend 3.5 km, designed to ensure smooth and uninterrupted vehicle flow with controlled entry and exit points connecting to the main road.



