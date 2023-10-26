The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has appointed Berlin-based architectural firm Kéré Architecture to design the Oasis Agriculture Campus.

The campus will support the regeneration and restoration of traditional agriculture by teaching local and sustainable agriculture techniques, offering education, as well supporting the local economy and community.

The project falls under the Mohammed Bin Salman Initiative for Cultural Oasis farmers as part of the journey through time masterplan for the city’s regeneration, RCU said in a statement.

The community-driven campus will catalyse the regeneration of the entire Cultural Oasis, conserving and rehabilitating heritage buildings in the area and introducing new buildings with traditional earthen architecture.

The area is currently home to 6.5 hectares of active crops, nine hectares of palm grove, and 16 hectares of abandoned agriculture prime for regeneration.

Kéré’s design will be revealed in the first quarter of 2024, with the OAC scheduled to open in 2027.

Revival of the Cultural Oasis District is a major project for RCU in its regeneration of AlUla. The district will host community events such as agricultural festivals and farmers’ markets.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

