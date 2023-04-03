PHOTO
Saudi-listed Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (HMG) said that it is spending more than 6.5 billion Saudi riyals ($1.73 billion) in the construction of six hospitals. These ongoing projects will be completed between 2023 and 2025, the company said in its 2022 annual report.
Shamal Al Riyadh hospital in north Riyadh is the largest project under construction at SAR 2.2 billion ($587 million). The facility is slated to open in 2023. HMG has expanded the scope of its Medical Centre in Al Hamra district, Riyadh, by elevating it into a hospital.
Zawya Projects has compiled details of the six projects:
Shamal Al Riyadh (North Riyadh) Hospital
Construction cost: SAR 2.2 billion
Land cost: SAR 659.5 million
Number of Beds: 500
Expected Completion date: 2023
Gharb Jeddah (Southwest Jeddah) Hospital
Construction cost: SAR 1.5 billion
Land cost: SAR 132.6 million
Number of Beds: 330
Expected Completion date: 2023
Maternity and Pediatric Hospital (New Takhassusi Expansion)
Construction cost: SAR 391 million
Land cost: SAR 80.8 million
Number of Beds: 145
Expected Completion date: 2024
Al Muhammadiyah (North Jeddah) Hospital
Construction cost: SAR 1.5 billion
Land cost: SAR 243.5 million
Number of Beds: 350
Expected Completion date: 2024
Sehat Al Kharj Hospital
Construction cost: SAR 427.8 million
Land cost: SAR 30.2 million
Number of Beds: 141
Expected Completion date: 2024
Al Hamra Hospital
Construction cost: SAR 470 million
Land cost: SAR 69 million
Number of Beds: 90
Expected Completion date: 2025
