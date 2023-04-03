Saudi-listed Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (HMG) said that it is spending more than 6.5 billion Saudi riyals ($1.73 billion) in the construction of six hospitals. These ongoing projects will be completed between 2023 and 2025, the company said in its 2022 annual report.

Shamal Al Riyadh hospital in north Riyadh is the largest project under construction at SAR 2.2 billion ($587 million). The facility is slated to open in 2023. HMG has expanded the scope of its Medical Centre in Al Hamra district, Riyadh, by elevating it into a hospital.

Zawya Projects has compiled details of the six projects:

Shamal Al Riyadh (North Riyadh) Hospital

Construction cost: SAR 2.2 billion

Land cost: SAR 659.5 million

Number of Beds: 500

Expected Completion date: 2023

Gharb Jeddah (Southwest Jeddah) Hospital

Construction cost: SAR 1.5 billion

Land cost: SAR 132.6 million

Number of Beds: 330

Expected Completion date: 2023

Maternity and Pediatric Hospital (New Takhassusi Expansion)

Construction cost: SAR 391 million

Land cost: SAR 80.8 million

Number of Beds: 145

Expected Completion date: 2024

Al Muhammadiyah (North Jeddah) Hospital

Construction cost: SAR 1.5 billion

Land cost: SAR 243.5 million

Number of Beds: 350

Expected Completion date: 2024

Sehat Al Kharj Hospital

Construction cost: SAR 427.8 million

Land cost: SAR 30.2 million

Number of Beds: 141

Expected Completion date: 2024

Al Hamra Hospital

Construction cost: SAR 470 million

Land cost: SAR 69 million

Number of Beds: 90

Expected Completion date: 2025

