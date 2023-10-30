The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) officially announced the winning design of the new AlUla International Airport Terminal in the Northwestern region during the seventh annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

RCU didn’t disclose designer details in its press statement issued on Monday but said the winning design was chosen from a competitive global bidding programme.

According to the statement:

• The new terminal will offer high-end amenities including a luxurious 5-star hotel, spa, and an extensive range of retail outlets.

• It will boost the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity from 400,000 to six million.

The Arabic language daily Al-Madina said the second terminal is part of ongoing expansions at AlUla Airport to lift its capacity by around 33 percent to 2.6 million passengers in 2030 and eventually to six million.

Previous expansions pushed Al-Ula into the list of international airports in 2021 and widened its area to nearly 2.4 million sqm, the report added.

