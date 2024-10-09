Saudi-listed Ladun Investment Compay and Mawten Real Estate Company have partnered to jointly develop an 827 million Saudi riyal ($220.26 million) mixed-use project in Makkah.



The project, which spans 6,580 square metres, will include 935 luxury serviced residential units, the developer said in a statement to the Saudi bourse on Tuesday.

A building permit for the 25-storey residential/commercial tower, in addition to shops, and showrooms, has already been issued.

The contract will positively impact Ladun’s financial results from 2025 to 2028. Ladun will hold a 30 percent stake in the project land and share an equivalent percentage of the costs and profits, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

