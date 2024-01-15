Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) has launched the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, a multi-use venue hosting the biggest sports, entertainment, and cultural events in Saudi Arabia.

The stadium will be located in Qiddiya City atop a 200-meter-high Tuwaiq cliff, a company statement said.

Once open, the 45-000 seat multi-functional stadium will serve as the home ground of Saudi Pro League football clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr and is one of the proposed venues for the Kingdom’s 2034 FIFA World Cup bid. It is also poised to host some of the region’s biggest sports events, including the Saudi King Cup, the Asian Cup, and possibly the 2034 Asian Games.

Designed by global architectural firm Populous, the stadium is set to be the world’s first fully integrated venue with a combined retractable roof, pitch and LED wall.

This LED wall will be a portal to live event broadcasts, high-definition films and laser shows, offering guests a novel, immersive experience with each visit. When not activated, it will open to reveal views of Qiddiya City.

The stadium will offer access to Qiddiya City’s Gaming & Esport District as well as other city entertainment options. The stadium is also within direct proximity to 50,000 square meters of shopping, dining and entertainment spaces as well as hotel options.

The venue will be able to host events all year round in its climate-controlled facilities, with energy consumption reduced through an eco-friendly cooling lake built directly under the stadium. The lake will use rainwater capture from the stadium and the surrounding area to pre-cool the air conditioning system.

An estimated 7.6 million annual visits to the stadium will drive tourism and create jobs.

“Our ambition is for Qiddiya City to become a global destination for entertainment, sports and culture and this iconic new stadium will be at its very heart,” QIC Managing Director Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood said.

No details on the value and construction were given.

