Saudi Arabia-based Thabat Real Estate Development Company announced its first residential project, Aseeb, in Khobar in Eastern Province.

The project would be formally launched in June 2023, Thabat said in a press statement.

The project comprises 53 luxury villas developed over three plots of land in the Tharwa Town master development.

Thabat’s CEO Ahmed bin Mohammed AlOsaimi said the project combines luxury, sustainability, green spaces, integrated services, and modern construction standards.

Construction and delivery timeline weren’t disclosed.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)