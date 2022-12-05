Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of Sindalah, the first luxury island and yacht club destination, in $500 billion NEOM, state-owned Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The crown prince, who is also the Chairman of the NEOM Company, said Sindalah will be the first luxury island and yacht club destination in the Red Sea, extending over an area of nearly 840,000 square metres.

The project will feature an 86-berth marina, which will accommodate luxury vessels. The offshore buoys will house superyachts.

Sindalah will offer 413 ultra-premium hotel rooms and 333 top-end serviced apartments, the statement said.

Additionally, it will offer a 6,474-yard (5,920 metres) par 70 course. With its 18 tees, the Sindalah golf course will deliver two unique nine-hole experience, the statement noted.

Other flagship projects in development across NEOM are THE LINE, TROJENA, a global mountain tourism destination and OXAGON, a manufacturing and innovation city, the statement added.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)