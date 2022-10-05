The Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar has announced the completion of the Dhow Boat Docks project works at three locations in Doha corniche as part of its preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The first is near Al-Bidda pedestrian path, the second is near Dafna pedestrian path, whereas the third is near Sheraton Park,

This was developed in cooperation with Qatar Tourism, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Municipality, and Private Engineering Office.

Engineer Sara Kafood, Deputy Chairman of The Supervisory Committee, said: "Since the establishment of the committee, we have been keen to play a pivotal role in the contribution of supporting the successful hosting of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 in cooperation with various organizations in the country, as the committee is keen, through its projects to highlight Qatar’s distinctive identity to the visitors, in order to provide an opportunity for everyone to explore a new culture, especially since it is the first edition of the tournament in the Middle East and Arab World, and for these projects to manifest into vibrant community centers through which we can leave a sustainable legacy for future generations as it is the ultimate goal of the tournament."

Dhow​ Boat Docks project is in line with the development process witnessed by Al Corniche project and the major advancements in infrastructure projects in various fields in Qatar, in preparation for the mega event and welcoming guests from across the world.

Maryam Saoud, the Head Of Tourism Product Support Section (Qatar Tourism) said: "We are working towards establishing Qatar as a world-class destination and welcoming more than six million visitors a year by 2030. As one of the world’s fastest-growing tourism destinations, it is imperative that we continue developing and enhancing the tourism experience."

"This is to enhance the distinctive tourist experience which ensures service excellence across our tourist offerings. This is especially important ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, as we gear up to welcome millions of fans from around the world, we must ensure we are providing them with the highest level of service excellence across all touchpoints," she added.

Engineer Maryam Al Kuwari, Project Design Engineer, said: "Dhow boats are facades of the country's civilization and heritage, and they enable visitors to explore Doha through the waterfront. Therefore, the docks were implemented in a simplified way based on the uniformity and consistency of the used materials to Al Corniche underpasses’ plazas, as sustainable materials that withstand climate conditions were used whether on water or land."

"Taking into consideration the highest quality and safety standards, as the second and third locations include a drainage network, a low voltage electricity network as well as potable water network," she noted.

Al Kuwari said the docks provide safe and suitable corridors that can be used by all age groups, considering people with special needs to whom the committee attaches great importance in all its projects, by providing facilities that help them integrate them in the community.

This will be an alternative to the typical corridors that are currently used and distort the general view of Al Corniche, especially in light of the increase in the number of visitors witnessed by the country with the preparation for World Cup.

A unified design has been adopted in the three docks considering the possibility of expanding the docks and increasing parking spaces numbers in each marine in the future, she added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).