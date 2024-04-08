Bahrain's Ministry of Works has floated tenders for a series of road infrastructure development projects such as demolition work at Ghirayfah for the widening of Al Fateh Highway as well as engineering consultancy services for the development of Prince Saud Al Faisal Highway project and the widening and upgrade of National Charter Highway.

Announcing it in the Bahrain Tenders site, the ministry said the Al Fateh Highway widening project - from Mina Salman Junction to Al Juffair Avenue Junction - is a vital one for the country and comes as part of a larger infrastructure improvement plan in the Kingdom of Bahrain to enhance the transportation network.

The scope of work includes demolition of four multi-storey buildings and a single substructure located at Ghirayfah for the widening of the Al Fateh Highway.

The structures and buildings on Plots No. 03040258, 03040537, 03040402, 03041089, and 03043207 shall be removed to clear the way for the highway expansion.

It will be open to contractors with valid pre-qualification license registered with the Bahrain's Ministry of Works within the Construction Projects category under Grade AA,A,B,C,D,E and F, the ministry stated in the Bahrain Tenders site.

The entire work will be completed in a four-month period. The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at May 8.

On the Prince Saud Al Faisal Highway project, the ministry said it will be appointing reputed international consultants to carry out comprehensive technical feasibility studies, concept and preliminary design, detail design for the development of the Highway Phase-1B, Phase-2 and other associated roadways as well as suitable grade separator across Shaikh Khalifa Bin Salman Causeway and footbridges at suitable locations.

The scope of work includes preparation of concept masterplan for the proposed corniche north of Prince Saud Al Faisal Highway and the implementation of necessary reclamation works for the corniche area.

The entire project work will be completed in an 18-month period. The last date for submitting the bids has been set at May 8.

On the National Charter Highway project, the ministry said it aims to appoint a reputed international consultant to carry out comprehensive technical feasibility studies, concept and preliminary design and detail design for widening and upgrade of National Charter Highway and development-upgrade of secondary roads (service roads and supporting links).

The widening of National Charter Highway is being carried out to ensure that at least a four-lane dual carriageway can be set up in addition to improving accessibility for adjacent areas.

The project scope also includes development of grade separators at three major junctions to provide free flow in the north-south directions and other priority directions and also provision of a new foot bridge.

The entire project work will be completed in 18 months. The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at April 28.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).