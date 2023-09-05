Qatar - The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has completed the first and third phases of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project for Citizens’ Subdivisions in South Al Meshaf, Al Wakra Municipality.

Engineer Ahmed al-Obaidly, head of South Areas’ Section at the Roads Projects Department, said the project includes six packages expected to serve a total of 4,358 residential plots. Packages 1 and 3 have been completed whereas Packages 4, 7, 8 and 9 are under implementation.

Engineer Hamad al-Mejaba, project manager, said Package 1 provides services for 108 residential plots through implementing around 7.5km of roads and 15km of shared pedestrian and cycling paths, in addition to implementing beautification and afforestation works on an area of 83,000 sqm while upgrading lighting systems, installing 245 lighting poles and providing 1,112 car parking lots.

The works included the construction of approximately 16.2km of drainage networks, 17.3km of rainwater and groundwater drainage network in addition to 3km long treated water network.

Package 3 serves 391 residential plots and it included the construction and paving of 9.6km of roads and 18km of shared pedestrian and cycle paths, beautification works on an area covering 112,000 sqm and planting of 138 trees in addition to the installation of 273 lighting poles and 1,333 car parking lots.

This package also included the implementation of infrastructure works consisting of 9.5km drainage networks, 11.7km long rainwater and groundwater drainage networks, along with 7.7km of treated water network pipelines. Also, a pumping station serving the South Al Meshaf area is constructed as part of the package.

The South Al Meshaf development project realises Ashghal’s strategy to promote local products, with local products making up about 75% of the total materials and components. These include drainage and water pipes, lighting poles and lamps, traffic signal poles and other elements that were previously imported.

