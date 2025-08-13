Saudi Arabia - New Murabba Development Company said it has sealed a long-term partnership deal with Falcon's Creative Group, a US leader in entertainment experience design, to develop the creative vision and immersive experiences for Mukaab, the iconic centerpiece of New Murabba.

Riyadh’s ambitious vision for a modern downtown, New Murabba is a mixed-use real estate development under construction in northwestern part of Saudi capital and easternmost Diriyah.

A major project backed by Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, the New Murabba is a $50-billion mixed-use development at the heart of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at creating a vibrant downtown district that integrates innovation, sustainability and cultural depth.

This ambitious 19-sq-km urban development is designed to deliver a future-ready, mixed-use downtown on an unprecedented scale, featuring 18 new neighbourhoods and setting new benchmarks in sustainability, technology integration, and urban vibrancy.

Headquartered in Orlando, US, Falcon's Creative Group has more than 20 years of experience in creating theme park designs, master planning and immersive media production.

This collaboration brings world-class expertise to one of the most ambitious mixed-use destinations ever conceived, remarked New Murabba Development Company CEO Michael Dyke after signing the deal with Cecil D. Magpuri, the CEO and co-founder of Falcon's Beyond, the parent company of Falcon's Creative Group.

"Together, we’re redefining how people live, explore, and engage with the urban world we know today, whilst re-imagining how we engage with another world tomorrow," he added.

