Oman - Project Oman, a leading international exhibition for construction technology, infrastructure and building materials, has opened its doors in capital Muscat featuring over 200 exhibitors.

Organised by International Fairs & Promotions (IFP Group) and Al Nimr International Exhibition Organizers, Project Oman will bring together project owners, specifiers and stakeholders aiming to source building materials, products and equipment for their projects.

It was officially inaugurated yesterday (October 24) by Minister of Economy Dr Saeed Bin Mohammed Al Saqri at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat.

The three-day event has attracted hundreds of local and international construction and infrastructure companies from Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Lebanon and Austria.

With the participation of 200 exhibitors, the exhibition underlines investment opportunities in Oman and optimises international trade relations and business partnerships, said the organisers.

Project Oman is the latest addition to IFP’s “Project Series” which spans six premier construction exhibitions across the Middle East and Africa.

It has been designed to be a comprehensive platform that provides an access point to the growing investment opportunities and new projects in Oman and boost international trade relations and business partnerships, they stated.

A key feature of Project Oman is the designated B2B Matchmaking Programme. This complimentary service is proving to be a highly effective tool, ensuring exhibitors and visitors meet the right partners, making way for new partnerships.

"The user-friendly interface allows for meetings to be scheduled with selected companies; the meetings can either take place at the designated B2B area or at the exhibitor’s stand,” said a spokesman for IFP.

Project Oman, he stated, was aimed at accelerating innovation and highlighting current and future trends in the construction sector

Helping in this endeavour are the specialised workshops, led by experts who are discussing the latest developments and technologies in the sector, he added.

