RIYADH — The National Center for Vegetation (NCV) Cover launched a project to study and evaluate degraded sites in the western and southern regions of Saudi Arabia using the latest technologies, and prepare plans to rehabilitate them in accordance with international practices and standards.



The project aims to explore the causes of deterioration in Makkah, Madinah, Baha, Asir, Jazan and Najran, and to develop plans to monitor, control and evaluate land degradation in a manner consistent with the local situation.



NCV will conduct a comprehensive assessment using remote sensing and GIS techniques to determine the severity of degradation, carry out field laboratory analyses by taking soil, plant and water samples, conduct an economic and social assessment and identify methods according to the priority of the need for reclamation.



The center works to develop, protect and preserve vegetation sites, rehabilitate deteriorated ones, and restore biodiversity in natural environments.



In addition to its role in supervising and investing in pasture lands, forests and national parks, detecting encroachments on vegetation, combating logging around Saudi Arabia, and preserving natural resources and biodiversity, the center's vision includes creating a thriving and diverse vegetation that enhances environmental sustainability and contributes to improving the quality of life.

