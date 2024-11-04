A province in central Iraq is considering awarding a contract to Pakistani companies to build a tourist island as part of a drive to attract visitors.

The island will have an area of around 500,000 square metres and is located in Babil Governorate, according to the national Iraqi News Agency.

It quoted Abdul Jalil Al-Shujairi, Chairman of Babil’s Investment Commission, as saying he discussed the project with a delegation from Pakistan’s Contractors Union in the province on Saturday.

“The delegation will supply us with a master plan for the project, which comprises 3 hotels, a fun city, parks and other facilities…if the master plan is approved, we will sign a final contract with the Union,” Shujairi said.

The island will be built in Musayyib city, a Babil resort town which is split into two parts by Euphrates River.

