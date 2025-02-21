Developers undertaking new city projects in Iraq must grant the government 10-15 percent of the project’s houses to be distributed to citizens, the official daily Alsabah has said.

The government has set 21 individual categories which will be entitled for free housing, including widows, pensioners, families of dead soldiers and police, and other citizens, the paper said, quoting Hamid Abdul Hamad, director of the town section at the Construction and Housing Ministry.

“The new town projects will be constructed by developers and the state will be allocated 10-15% of the units in each project,” he said.

Iraq has awarded a number of new city projects over the past months and is planning to offer nearly 15 similar projects in the near future.

Officials have said the new projects would be offered on an investment basis, which means developers will bear the project costs and sell houses after they are finished.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

