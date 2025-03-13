Iraq’s Ministry of Health released details 16 hospitals, of 100-bed capacity each, to be built in different provinces under an oil for projects agreement between China and Iraq.

The 20-year framework agreement was signed in 2019 wherein China will finance the construction of infrastructure including schools and hospitals in the OPEC member in exchange for crude oil.

Ministry spokesperson Seif Al-Badr told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that construction contracts for the hospitals are being finalised under the direct supervision of the Health Minister Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi.

The 16 hospitals and their locations are as follows

Al-Imam Al-Sadiq District, Basra Al-Muqdadiya District, Diyala Al-Khalidiya District, Anbar Tel Kaif, Nineveh Baiji District, Salah al-Din Saddat Al-Hindiya, Babel Al-Jadwal Al-Gharbi, Karbala Al-Khader District, Muthanna Al-Haydariya District, Najaf Souq Al-Shuyukh, Dhi Qar Al-Majar Al-Kabir, Maysan Al-Abbasi District, Kirkuk Al-Aziziyah District – Wasit Al-Bdeir District – Diwaniya Al-Zaafaraniya – Baghdad (Rusafa) Al-Shoala – Baghdad (Karkh)

Al-Badr said the hospitals will be completed in three years from the start of construction.

In January 2024, a Zawya Projects report stated that Iraq is planning to establish 16 hospitals distributed among 15 governorates within the oil for projects agreement with China.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.