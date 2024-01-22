Iraq is planning to establish 16 hospitals distributed among 15 governorates within the oil for projects agreement with China, the planning ministry’s spokesperson Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi said.

He said a joint meeting involving the Ministries of Planning and Health and consulting companies discussed the design, schedules and costs of establishing 16 hospitals with a total capacity of 139 beds.

He said two hospitals would be located in the Karkh and Rusafa districts of capital Baghdad while the remaining 14 hospitals would be located across 14 provinces.

The project will address the pressing need for improved healthcare infrastructure in the face of significant population growth, Hindawi added.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

