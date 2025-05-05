Iraq has asked the Chinese Shandong Construction company to start a project to build the new Al-Sadr City near the capital Baghdad.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, who headed a meeting of the project’s committee on Sunday, directed members to contact the Company to launch the project.

“Sudani gave instructions for the Chinese contractor to embark on the project after it completed its design,” the official Iraqi news agency said.

In early 2025, Iraqi officials said Shandong has been awarded Al-Sadr project, which includes the construction of nearly 11,000 houses.

Nearly 49,000 more houses are planned in Phase 2 of the project, one of several residential schemes planned by Iraq to tackle a persistent housing supply crisis.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

