Oman’s Ministry of Health is expected to award the main construction contract for two Health Centres at Al Mudhaybi and Ibra in North Sharqiyah Governorate, Bowsher by third quarter 2023, according to a source.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 1 May 2023 and the bid submission is scheduled on 14 June 2023. The bid submission is currently on going and the main contract is expected to be awarded by August 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The bidders for the main contract comprised of Al Badi Investment Holding Group, Assarain International Contracting Co, Dawood Contracting, Al Hajiry Trading, Al Aqtaab Trading & Contracting, Al-Nab'a Infrastructure, ALMEST Contracting Company, Al -Sharqiya For Real Estate Development and Investment Co, Al Tajawab Trading & Contracting Co, Wara Construction Company (Oman), Gulf Emaar Excellence, Professionals Trading, Al Yam Enterprises, Saif Salim Essa Al Harasi & Co., Al Salsabeel Trading and Contracting, and Mouawad Contracting, according to officials from seven companies.

The scope of work involves the construction and commissioning of Al Mudhaibi Health Centre and Ibra Health Centre, associated ancillary buildings and infrastructure works.

The project is slated for completion by end of 2025, a second source confirmed with Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)