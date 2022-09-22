Oman will begin consultations next week to come up with a comprehensive national strategy for carbon management, the Sultanate’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals said in a tweet.

The ‘Carbon Management Laboratory’ will be conducted over three weeks ending 13 October 2022 and will focus on energy, industrial, cities and buildings, and transportation sectors.

The laboratory aims to come up with a comprehensive national strategy and a uniform plan for zero neutrality.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)