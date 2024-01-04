MUSCAT: The Omani government has announced plans to progress the implementation of as many as 11 sizable projects and initiatives under its strategic Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programme during 2024.

The projects in question, outlined in the 2024 State Budget, span several sectors, including Transport & Logistics, Health, Education, Agriculture and Fisheries, Construction and Information & Communications Technology (ICT).

A key initiative set to make headway this year is the Salalah – Thamrait Truck Road project, a competitive tender for which is already underway in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. Five international companies have been shortlisted to bid for a concession to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain the proposed 67 km long blacktop connecting Thamrait with the Port of Salalah in Dhofar Governorate. The first-of-its-kind carriageway, designed to cater to heavy trucks, is envisaged to operate on a toll system.

Also included in the PPP pipeline is a plan for private-led investment in a road project linking Al Maabela in Muscat Governorate with Thamid in the Wilayat of Bidbid in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, according to the Ministry of Finance.

In the Health Sector, the Finance Ministry is seeking to tap private investment and expertise in the “management, operation and development” of diagnostic centres of the Ministry of Health in Muscat Governorate.

Likewise, private players are also invited to manage and maintain health facilities for the Health Ministry in Muscat Governorate, Al Batinah North, and Al Batinah South governorates, under a separate PPP initiative.

Another PPP project slated for implementation this year centres on a plan for the development and operation of a drug rehabilitation centre in Suhar. The proposed Taafi Suhar Centre is envisaged to be a modern de-addiction and rehabilitation facility designed to enable users of narcotics and psychotropic substances to reintegrate back into the society.

Significantly, the Education Ministry’s massive fleet of public school buses is also proposed to be placed in the hands of a private operator under a PPP arrangement.

In the Agriculture & Fisheries sector, the Ministry plans to invite the private sector to support the “development, management and operation” of the Liwa and Sur fishery harbours. Private sector investment is also envisioned in the operation of veterinary clinics in Al Buraimi, Raysut and Saal.

Also listed for implementation this year is a project for the construction of the new headquarters of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on a PPP basis. Furthermore, the development and operation of the ministry’s Invest Easy platform is proposed to be moved to the private sector.

By leveraging the PPP model, the “Ministry of Finance endeavours to broaden the involvement of the private sector in investing and innovating in infrastructure projects and public services. The goal is to enhance the efficiency of utilising economic resources and public utilities,” the Ministry added.

