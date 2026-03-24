Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) has issued construction tenders for road infrastructure as part of Phase 1 development of Sultan Haitham City, one of the sultanate’s largest urban projects.

The latest tender, titled ‘Phase 01, WP16 – Construction of Transport Network Connectivities from Sultan Qaboos Road, and Associated Extension of Roads, Infrastructure and Utilities’ was published on 13 March 2026, with bid submission scheduled for 28 April 2026 and bid opening on 29 April 2026.

The scope includes development of external road links connecting the project to Sultan Qaboos Road, along with bridges, flyovers, underpasses, utility buildings, drainage systems (storm water system, culverts, wadi channels), and medium- and low-voltage electrical installations.

The works are intended to strengthen connectivity, support utilities integration and ensure the effective functioning of the city’s primary road network.

The second tender covers the construction of a central park within Sultan Haitham City.

The tender, titled Phase-01, WP09B Construction of Big Park Including Structures and Wet/Dry Infrastructure, was issued on 21 January 2026.

Bid submission and opening are scheduled for 3 May 2026.

The contract includes construction of the main park over an area of about 45 hectares, along with associated structures, landscaping and wet and dry utility infrastructure, including connections to the project’s main service networks.

At the recently concluded MIPIM 2026 real estate event in Paris, MoHUP awarded a construction contract worth 320 million Omani rials ($800 million) to Saudi Arabia’s Retal Development to develop neighbourhoods 3, 15, and 17 in Sultan Haitham City, covering more than 1.39 million square metres (sqm).

In February 2026, a report by local English language newspaper Oman Daily Observer said 70 percent of tenders in Phases 1 and 2 are under execution, with infrastructure investment in two phases estimated at around OMR 300 million ($780 million).

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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