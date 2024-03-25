PHOTO
DAMAC Properties will launch boutique residences as part of the Autograph Collection within the DAMAC Hills master community in Dubai.
The collection comprises four- to seven-bedroom units, offering 50 luxury villas in the master community.
The prices for new residences start from 5.1 million UAE dirhams ($1.39 million).
DAMAC Hills, home to the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, covers nearly four million square feet of land.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.