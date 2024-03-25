DAMAC Properties will launch boutique residences as part of the Autograph Collection within the DAMAC Hills master community in Dubai.

The collection comprises four- to seven-bedroom units, offering 50 luxury villas in the master community.

The prices for new residences start from 5.1 million UAE dirhams ($1.39 million).

DAMAC Hills, home to the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, covers nearly four million square feet of land.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.