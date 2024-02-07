MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has awarded a AED2.8 billion ($762 million) contract to Cecep Techand Middle East for the construction of ‘The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside’ part of the Keturah Resort, which combines luxury and wellness.

The construction value of the project is valued at AED 2.8 billion, with its completion slated for Q4 2027.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside comprises 249 residences across seven buildings and 12 mansions, each featuring exclusive yacht parking for residents.

Keturah Resort offers homeowners an impressive range of world-class facilities, including a seven-star wellness center, a five-star hotel, a private members-only club, a women’s club, a kids club, a holistically immersive wellness centre, Michelin-star restaurants as well as a 550-m promenade and sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces.

It will also boast a 24/7 private parking with valet, and a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek Harbor and Meydan.

On the new contract, CEO Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah said: "We are pleased with the signing of the LoI for the main construction works for Keturah Resort, a project that embodies the highest standards of ultra-luxury experiences coupled with regional-first unique wellness features."

"This project promises to redefine the real estate sector, and we have already witnessed great sales from buyers seeking living environments that enhance health and well-being with the best luxury amenities," he stated.

Keturah Resort by MAG will be the first in the region to pursue the WELL Health-Safety certification for its buildings.

The project is located on Dubai Creek, facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor, providing convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai International Airport.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).