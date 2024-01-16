UK-based LEOS Developments announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Transemirates as the main contractor for its Weybridge Gardens residential project in Dubailand, Dubai.

The estimated value of the contract agreement is more than 80 million UAE dirhams ($22 million), LEOS Developments said in a press statement.

The mid-rise Weybridge Gardens project will consist of 187 apartments and is scheduled for handover in the third quarter of 2025.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

