KUWAIT CITY, May 15: The Ministry of Public Works said the completion rate of the new maternity hospital has exceeded 65 percent, according to the project contract, reports Al-Jarida daily. The hospital is located in the Al-Sabah Health District in the Capital Governorate, and is being built on 53,395 square meters area, while the actual building area is 347,656 square meters which includes a central service station.

The Ministry indicated that the hospital has a clinical capacity of 789 beds, 460 patient rooms, and 198 intensive care units for premature babies, in addition to 27 operating theaters, 58 delivery rooms, and 74 outpatient clinics and a parking lot which can accommodate 1,219 cars, in addition to two basements at the outpatient building that can accommodate 532 cars.

