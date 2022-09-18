Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the main construction contract for its $200 million Water Facilities Upgradation in South Tank Farm (STF), Mina Al-Ahmadi by first quarter 2023.

“The tender for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract was issued on 24 April 2022. The bid submission deadline was extended twice and currently, it is 4 October 2022. The contract is expected to be awarded early January 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project’s scope of work comprise survey, design, detailed engineering, performing various studies, procurement and supply of all materials, construction, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of Water Facilities in South Tank Farm (STF) and Supervisory Pump House near Mina Al-Ahmadi comprising construction of brackish water tank, associated piping, construction of substation, associated electrical and instrumentation works including provision of remote control from Crude Oil Control Centre (COCC) and all associated civil Works, according to render documents.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $200 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)