KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has achieved remarkable progress in implementing major housing city projects, confirming its progress over the approved timetables through the acceleration of work in various major housing city contracts.

The newspaper obtained a copy of statistics issued by the Implementation Sector, showing that the number of public buildings under construction as of April reached 217.

These buildings include 92 in Mutlaa City, 74 in the Affordable Housing Project, 31 in South Abdullah Al-Mubarak Project, 17 in Sabah Al-Ahmad City, and one each in Jaber Al- Ahmad, Saad Al-Abdullah and West Abdullah Al-Mubarak.

The statistics indicated that two supervisory contracts were signed to provide consultancy services and supervise the construction, completion and maintenance of public buildings in residential suburbs N1, N3, N2 and N4 in the Mutlaa City project.

The South Sabah Al-Ahmad Project has recorded remarkable progress, with the actual completion rate of the main roads contract reaching 48.63 percent -- exceeding the contractual rate of 40.88 percent.

The infrastructure contract for 7,623 plots has an actual completion rate of 9.03 percent, compared to a contractual rate of 4.94 percent. The second contract for 6,189 plots was achieved an actual completion rate of 9.55 percent, compared to a contractual rate of 4.75 percent.

The third infrastructure contract for 6,568 plots achieved an actual completion rate of 4.7 percent, compared to a contractual rate of one percent. In the South Saad Al-Abdullah Project, the actual completion rate of the main roads contract reached 32 percent, compared to a contractual rate of 12.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure contracts for the plots are still being prepared. As for the affordable housing project, the actual completion rate for the first and second contracts reached three percent, compared to the contractual rate of 0.01 percent.

Infrastructure contracts for the remaining homes are still being prepared. Statistics confirmed the commitment of the State Ministry for Housing to expedite the completion of housing projects and daily monitoring of implementation works to ensure project completion before the deadline.

The statistics indicated that the number of housing applications reached 101,604 in April.

