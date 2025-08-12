DAMAC Properties, UAE’s largest private real estate developer, announced on Tuesday the launch of Capri One at DAMAC Riverside Views, a new phase at Riverside Views located within its DAMAC Riverside master community in Dubai Investments Park.

The development will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED 993,000 and AED 1.9 million respectively backed by payment plans of 0.25 percent, the statement said.

Riverside Views was launched in January 2025 with eight themed clusters—Teal, Azure, Marine, Indigo, Royal, Capri, Sun and Pacific— and is scheduled for handover in May 2028.

“Our new phase invites residents to slow down, reconnect, and rediscover the outdoors, with curated green spaces, thoughtful water features, and a soft rhythm of community life,” Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties.

Riverside Views will include world-class amenities, including a clubhouse, a floating island restaurant, a Zen Spa, a Portofino Restaurant, and a hydroponic farm.

Earlier releases of townhouses and apartments at DAMAC Riverside have sold out.

DAMAC Riverside is the developer’s sixth master development in Dubai.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.