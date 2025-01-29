Dubai-headquartered private developer DAMAC Properties has launched Riverside Views, its first development of 2025, in the DAMAC Riverside master development close to Expo 2020.

The project will have one- and two-bedroom apartments within eight themed clusters: Teal, Azure, Marine, Indigo, Royal, Capri, Sun and Pacific, the developer said in a statement.

The project will have access to five signature dining options, including Portofino Italian Restaurant, a floating island restaurant, a Zen Spa, and a hydroponic farm providing fresh greens daily.

It will also have fitness facilities by the water, a floating chess stage, a floating opera, essential oil lakes, and Peace Rooms designed to encourage mindfulness and creativity.

The project is scheduled for handover on May 31, 2028. No financial details were disclosed.

DAMAC plans to introduce new projects throughout 2025, the statement added.

