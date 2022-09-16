Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works is expected to award the main construction contract for Al Surra area Infrastructure Works (Phase 2) by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The source told Zawya Projects that the main contract bid submission deadline date had been extended to 7 August 2022. He said the main contract award is expected by early November 2022.

The project completion is scheduled by the fourth quarter of 2025, he said.

The commercial bidders for the main construction contract are Al Mikhayal United General Trading and Contracting Company ($139 million), Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Company ($76.5 million), Combined Group Contracting Company ($63 million), Green Tide General Trading and Contracting Company ($63.3 million), Mubarak Al Anzi General Trading and Contracting Company ($63.1 million), Contractor General Trading & Contracting Company ($92 million), Sabika International General Trading and Contracting Company ($77 million), Kuwait Factory Building and Contracting Company ($76 million), KCC Engineering and Contracting Company ($66.4 million), First Kuwaiti General Trading and Contracting Company ($64.4 million), Rolla Desert General Trading and Contracting Company ($59.6 million), and United Gulf Construction Company ($83.1 million), officials from seven companies confirmed.

The scope of work involves the construction of roads, sewage pipelines, ground water pipelines and other utility facilities, and landscaping works.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)