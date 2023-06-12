Kuwait has approved a project to build three Google database and Cloud service centres in various locations of the Gulf state following an agreement with the US multinational technology company, a newspaper reported on Monday.

A land with a total area of 90,000 square metres has been allocated in three areas for the project, which will be launched within two years, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, quoting official sources in the OPEC member.

The three sites are within 10 km from each other and have been designated in coordination with Google, the paper said.

“The project will be launched within two years…it includes the construction of the infrastructure for the three centres and new roads linking those sites with each other and with key roads in Kuwait,” the report added without providing further details.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)