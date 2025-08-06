Qatar - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has launched a dedicated digital platform under the public-private partnership (PPP) programme to showcase investment opportunities and projects available to private investors.

The platform, developed by MOCI's Business Development Department, serves as a central database of investment and project opportunities open to the private sector, said the ministry in its social media handle X.

It aims to promote and facilitate private sector access to public-private partnership opportunities and acts as the primary destination for those seeking to invest in the PPP projects in Qatar.

The partnership between the government and the private sector supports the realisation of Qatar's national vision and aspirations by ensuring the integration of efforts to promote sustainable development, foster innovation, and build a diverse, collaborative, and productive economy.

