The Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is seeking to prequalify local contractors for the maintenance of its road network.

The prequalification documents for the main construction work were issued on 25 October 2022 and closing date is yet to be announced,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves carrying out the maintenance of roads in Ahmadi Field areas of the KOC covering:

Routine Maintenance Works: Routine maintenance works include minor day-to-day maintenance work such as earthworks, asphalt repairs, masonry works, storm water, curb stone painting and installation and maintenance of road signs.

Preventive Maintenance Works: Preventive maintenance works for roads include shoulder repairs, road marking, and resurfacing works, repair for parking and other asphalt pavement areas.

Measured Construction Works: Construction works through the contract which comprise of survey, design, planning, supply of materials, upgrading, modification, reconstruction, testing including all associated civil works of roads.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024, the source said, adding that the estimated cost of the project is $100 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

