Kadana Development Company, the main developer of the projects at the holy sites in Saudi Arabia, held a workshop to review the key projects that benefited pilgrims during Hajj.

It is the first of many workshops and meetings to be held with the relevant government and service agencies to ensure the provision of the best services to pilgrims as the holy sites are developed, reported SPA.

Yesterday's workshop, which was attended by leading project managment specialists and government agencies, discussed the lessons learned from the last Hajj season and reviewed work mechanisms and the views of the relevant authorities, partners, and specialists, stated the report.

Discussions were also held on the 20 projects implemented by Kadana as part of Hajj preparations, including developments, accommodation, health facilities, and infrastructure.

The participants were briefed on the identified projects that will be implemented during the current year based on operational excellence, thus enriching pilgrims' experience, and raising the level of asset readiness, it added.

