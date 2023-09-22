US-based construction services company Jacobs has been appointed by NEOM Company (NEOM) as the lead design consultant for the Port of NEOM redevelopment project in northwest Saudi Arabia.

The project in NEOM’s new industrial city Oxagon will transform the existing facility into a net zero, next-generation global logistics hub, Jacobs said in a statement.

Jacobs will work alongside sub-consultants Moffatt & Nichol, IGO Solutions and Trent to deliver the transformation project.

NEOM expects the first container terminal ‘Terminal 1’ to be operational by 2025.

The design and construction will incorporate a range of sustainability initiatives, including recovering and reusing materials and structures where possible and using low-carbon steel frames to construct quay walls. Additionally, the fully automated port will be fully powered by renewable energy.

In February, Jacobs said it would work with JASARA, its joint venture with Saudi Aramco and Public Investment Fund, to provide project and construction management consultancy services for the design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of THE LINE, the centrepiece of NEOM giga development in Saudi Arabia.

Jacobs has an annual revenue of $15 billion and employs more than 60,000 people.

