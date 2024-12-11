Iraq will finish a 60-km road linking the ports of Faw and Umm Qasr in 2025, an official has said.

Iraq launched the project in 2023 to include Umm Qasr in the $17-billion “Development Road” that will link Faw with Europe via Turkey and turn the Arab nation into a major transit route between the Middle East and the West.

“The road linking Faw with Umm Qasr is progressing according to schedule…it will be completed a few days ahead of its time in 2025,” said Farhan Al-Fatuous, Director of the General Company for Ports in Iraq.

South Korea’s Daewoo E&C, which built Faw piers under a $2.6 billion contract, prepared the designs of this road so it will allow a large number of trucks to transport cargo to Faw from Umm Qasr port, he said.

