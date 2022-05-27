Iraq has approved projects to build three free zones near key airports with an emphasis on the aviation industry; an official was quoted on Friday as saying.

The General Free Zones Authority (GFZA) will oversee the construction of the zones next to the international airports in Baghdad, the Southern port of Basra and Najaf in South-Central Iraq, GFZA’s Director Monzer Assad told the official Iraq News Agency.

He said the Baghdad Airport zone project would be offered to investors and would be dedicated to “air cargo, aviation and ground support services, and aircraft maintenance.”

“The cabinet has approved this project along with other projects to build free zones near Basra and Najaf airports..the Basra free zone will be built in Shalamija area just near the border with Iran,” he said.

Assad said a fourth free zone could also be constructed at the joint economic zone that will be built on the border with Jordan.

