Iraq needs to expand its Baghdad International Airport or build a new airport to cope with a massive business increase due to a steady population growth, an Iraqi think-tank has said.

The airport, constructed in the 1980s, is no longer able to handle growing operations due to a rapid population growth, resulting in long queues of passengers and cargo at the terminal, the Iraq Economy Centre said in a study carried by Aliqtisad News and other publications.

The Centre, which provides consultancy services to the Iraqi government and investors, said the country’s population has nearly doubled to more than 40 million while nearly 9 million people now live in the capital Baghdad.

“The airport was built in early 1980s when the population was relatively small… but it has now exceeded 40 million, resulting in long queues and delays,” the centre said.

“The government needs to consider the construction of a new airport in the capital or the expansion of the existing airport…this is the only way to end anarchy and long delays at the airport…without this project, the existing airport will not be able to cope with the growing traffic and the sharp rise in passengers within Iraq and from other countries.”

