Iraq has launched a massive project to expand and rehabilitate 400 km of roads that have been damaged by internal hostilities over the past years, according to the local press.

The Construction and Housing Ministry is supervising the project to “expand, rehabilitate and maintain” the motorway stretching between the capital Baghdad and the Northern Kirkuk Governorate as well as other roads in the area, the report said.

“This is one of the largest road maintenance and rehabilitation projects to be executed in Iraq after the war,” the papers said, citing a Ministry statement.

It said the project would take several months to be completed, adding that the 400-km motorway has been badly damaged by the war and excess loads by trucks.

The statement did not mention project costs or the contractors involved.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)