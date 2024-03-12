The hotel room inventory in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is expected to double from over 7,000 keys to nearly 14,000 between 2024 and 2027, according to Stirling Hospitality Advisors, a boutique advisory firm.

Furthermore, discussions are underway for an additional 1,000 keys to be opened by or before 2030, the report said.

Nearly 88 percent of the 18 hotels in the pipeline are 5-star, with the remaining distributed among 3- and 4-star categories. This expansion will result in 68 percent of RAK’s hotel inventory being 5-star properties in 2027 and 69 percent of all hotel keys being located on Al Marjan Island.

The emirate will host more than 15 international hotel operators, including Wynn, Marriott, Nobu, Nikki Beach, Millennium, and 3-star properties under home-grown brands such as Rove, the report said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.