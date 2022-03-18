Honeywell announced on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egyptian developer Misr Italia Properties to create sustainable and smart community living in new and existing projects including the Cairo Business Park and Il Bosco City projects.

The company said in a press statement that Honeywell Building Technologies will deploy pilot projects that enable smart living through its latest advanced solutions including Honeywell City Suite and Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software.

The MoU will focus on integrating the solutions across Misr Italia Properties’ developments into a single command and control platform, for enhanced visibility and control. Honeywell will deploy advanced city surveillance systems (CCTV) for improved emergency response and access control; sustainable and energy efficient technologies for energy optimization as well as smart irrigation, smart street lighting, water management and smart parking.

“Egypt is at the forefront of driving some of the world’s most prestigious smart city projects as it seeks to enhance the standard of living and accelerate the pace of digital transformation. We’re proud to have the opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities at Misr Italia Properties key developments, where our next-generation solutions will play a key role on a community and city-wide scale,” said Khaled Hashem, President, Honeywell, Egypt and North Africa. “As we establish and operate safer, efficient and more sustainable communities, Honeywell continues to support the development of critical projects across the country.”

“We are excited about this collaboration that seeks to build on the trust of the company’s existing and new clients by meeting their needs,” said

Mohamed Hany El Assal, CEO and Managing Director of Misr Italia Properties said Honeywell’s smart living solutions and technologies will be used in the company’s projects in the New Administrative Capital and New Cairo, particularly Cairo Business Park and Il Bosco City in New Cairo.

Mohamed Khaled El Assal, CEO and Managing Director of Misr Italia Properties added that Honeywell’s central control system will play an active role in reducing electricity consumption and equipment malfunctions and improving efficiency in managing power outages.

Honeywell is collaborating with the Administrative Capital of Urban Development (ACUD) to provide advanced internet of things (IoT) software and hardware solutions in the New Administrative Capital. Additionally, Honeywell recently signed a MoU with Etisalat Misr to develop advanced solutions for smart buildings, communities and cities across the country.

Misr Italia Holding’s land bank stretches across Egypt with 11 residential projects, nine commercial projects, five luxury hotels and 6,000 delivered units. Flagship projects include IL Bosco, Vinci & Vinci Street in the New Administrative Capital, La Nuova Vista, Garden 8, Cairo Business Park and Hilton Garden Inn in New Cairo, Kai Sokhna and Hilton Ain El Sokhna Sokhna, Kai Sahel, and IL Bosco City in Mostakbal City.

