Egyptian private developer Safwa Urban Development (SUD) plans to invest EGP 5 billion ($99 million) in construction works in 2025, CEO and Managing Director Mohamed Shalaby told Zawya Projects.

He said the company sold 100,000 square metres (sqm) across its projects last year and is targeting EGP 7 billion ($139 million) in sales this year. SUD’s total land portfolio spans 2 million sqm, with projects financed primarily through self-funding.

Chairman Medhat Shalaby highlighted the company's strong track record in project execution, with around 1,500 units delivered last year. He stated that in 2025, SUD plans to deliver 3,000 units, reinforcing its commitment to customer trust and timely project completion.

He said SUD was among the first private developers to acquire land in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital (NAC), securing five plots for projects totaling EGP 18 billion ($356 million) in investments. These include:

- Capital Heights 1 – A 50-acre residential compound with 2,000 units.

- Capital Heights 2 – A 57-acre development featuring 2,450 units, with some villas reaching 1,095 sqm.

- Capital Hub 1 & 2 – Commercial projects covering 30,000 sqm and 35,000 sqm, respectively.

- Financial Hub – A planned business complex.

Board Member Youssef Shalaby noted that NAC project completion rates range between 60 percent and 95 percent. He also highlighted the launch of SUD Pixel, a 3,000-sqm commercial and administrative project in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement last year.

The chairman added that the company is set to launch fully integrated residential projects, commercial, office and hotel projects, with details to be announced soon.

Expansion in other Egyptian cities

Beyond NAC, SUD is developing Hai City Compound in Obour City, covering 36 acres, and Hai City Mall on 18,000 sqm. In New Mansoura, SUD is building The Pearl compound, a 60-acre beachfront development featuring residential, commercial, and leisure facilities.

Board Member Ali Shalaby said the company has signed a strategic partnership with IWG, the global operator behind Regus and HQ, to provide world-class office spaces in its developments.

He said SUD collaborates with top consultants, including Sabbour Consulting, CAP DMA, Creative ZDC, Arcplan Group, Design Criteria, INJAZ, and ACE Moharram Bakhoum, alongside leading contractors such as Maamar Vision, Modern Constructions, Al Andalus construction, 3M Engineering Contracting, Grand Trust, and Concreative. Sister companies Design Makers, which focuses on finishing and landscaping and Lusail General Contracting, a civil construction company support backward integration.

Since its founding in 1996, SUD has delivered 7,000 residential units, serving 11,500 customers. It has delivered 25 projects in residential, commercial, tourism, medical, educational, and sports sectors.

(1 US Dollar = 50.51 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

