PHOTO
Egypt’s SIAC Developments, part of SIAC Holding, said it has received three financing offers from local banks and expects to select a new facility within the next two weeks, Chairperson Nahla El-Ebiary said.
She didn’t disclose the size or purpose of the loan but said the company has secured all required permits and the ministerial decree for the 17-acre, 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($96 million) Rewaya integrated residential project in Sheikh Zayed in West Cairo. Construction work is expected to begin shortly, she noted.
Project details, costs or timelines weren't disclosed .
El-Ebiary said the company follows a balanced funding model, where it combines internal resources and bank borrowing to advance projects.
She said SIAC’s current strategy focuses on accelerating project execution to ensure on-time delivery and implementing advanced facilities management systems to preserve long-term asset value post-handover with developers navigating higher construction costs.
The SIAC executive also disclosed expansion plans in the industrial real estate segment through Polaris Development with a new 2,000-feddan plot acquisition completed in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), and new industrial real estate project to be launched soon in 6th of October City.
El-Ebiary said Egypt’s real estate market is seeing increasing demand for hospitality-style residential products, adding that SIAC plans to integrate this segment into current and future developments.
(1 US dollar = 52.05 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.