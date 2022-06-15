Egypt’s NCB Developments has announced the launch of Verity Business Complex project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) at an investment of 500 million Egyptian pounds ($27 million).

CEO Ahmed Mahdi told Zawya projects that the 13-storey complex will include offices, clinics and shops, adding that enabling works has started and the project would be completed in four years.

Mahdi said that Archrete is the main consultant of the project.

He added that they are planning to launch new mixed-use project in NAC’s downtown by the end of 2022.

(1 US Dollar = 18.76 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Meon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)