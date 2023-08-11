Egyptian developer Misr Italia Properties announced on Thursday that it has secured ministerial decree for its Solaré Ras El Hikma project, located on the North Coast

The decree was obtained five months after submitting the project plans, and three months after the launch of its first phase, the company said in a press statement.

The project, which spans 389 acres, features villas and chalets, two hotels, a commercial hub, a clubhouse, a one-kilometre sandy beach and swimming lagoons spanning 100,000 square metres.

United States-based design firm EDSA developed the project’s master plan and Netherlands-based White Space Architects is its main architect.

Construction of Solaré Ras El Hikma is set to commence in August with deliveries scheduled to start in 2027, the statement noted.

It said 320-unit first phase has been sold out, with sales revenue touching 2.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($81 million).

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

