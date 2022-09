Egyptian developer Empire State Developments has signed a partnership agreement with El Captain Developments Company to develop Cyan tourism project in Ras Sudr.

The company said in a press statement that the 14-acre development, Empire State’s first tourism-oriented project, will comprise of studios, chalets and villas, entertainment areas and a hotel.

The statement said construction has started and would be completed in three years.

